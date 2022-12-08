NSP urges caution for drivers Thursday evening

NDOT Traffic Cameras
NDOT Traffic Cameras(Nebraska Department of Roads)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is urging caution for drivers on Nebraska roads Thursday evening.

Cody Thomas, a spokesperson for NSP, said it has been a busy day for troopers from border to border, as a variety of winter weather hits the state. NSP said it has responded to 30 crashes and 50 motorist assists so far today.

NSP is advising anyone who needs to travel on Thursday to check Nebraska 511 for the latest road conditions before hitting the road.

Thomas said the expectation is as temperatures drop this evening, roads could become slick and cause challenges for drivers.

Numerous accidents have been reported on Interstate 80 in Lincoln over the past few hours, slowing traffic in some areas.

