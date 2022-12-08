Thursday Forecast: Mix of precipitation likely

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A variety of precipitation will be likely for much of Nebraska and Northern Kansas Thursday. Light snow and ice accumulation is possible. Be prepared for slick conditions including roads, sidewalks, parking lots and any untreated surfaces. After a cold Thursday, a bit of a warming trend is in the forecast for Friday and this weekend.

A storm system will move through the area Thursday bringing a mix of precipitation. Freezing drizzle, drizzle, freezing rain, rain, sleet and snow will all be possible. North Central and Western Nebraska should see primarily snow. Northeastern and South Central Nebraska will likely see a wintry mix turning to snow. Southeastern Nebraska and Northeastern Kansas could see a wintry mix early in the morning becoming mainly rain by late morning and afternoon. A return to wintry mix or snow is then possible Thursday evening. Snowfall accumulations look to range from a trace to 3″ across the area. Ice accumulations could range from a trace to 0.15″. Be prepared for slick conditions. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of Nebraska and part of Northern Kansas Thursday. Winds will be east and northeast at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures should range from the low 30s to low 40s.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for much of the area Thursday. Light snow and ice accumulation possible. (KOLN)

Potential ice accumulation totals (KOLN)

Snowfall total potential for Thursday (KOLN)

Thursday Forecast High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday looks to be partly to mostly cloudy. There could be some lingering wintry mix or snow early Friday, otherwise the day should be dry. High temperatures look to be in the 30s and 40s for most of the area.

Friday Forecast High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy while Sunday looks to be mostly sunny. High temperatures should range from the upper 30s to low 50s with the warmest temperatures in Southwestern Nebraska. Another storm system looks to impact the area Monday through Wednesday of next week. At this time, rain and snow will be possible. It should be breezy, maybe even windy too.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

