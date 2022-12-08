USPS recommends shipping “sooner than later” during holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Holiday deadlines are inching closer and in order to make sure your gifts and cards are under the tree in time, the United States Postal Service recommends shipping sooner rather than later.

Last year alone, the postal service accepted 13.2 billion letters and packages with an average delivery time of 2.7 days. To keep up with increased holiday demand, USPS is sending out 222,682 fleet vehicles, an additional 1,900 trailers and hired 28,000 seasonal employees.

There are three dates to keep in mind if you want your gift delivered in time for the holidays.

December 17 is the last day for cards and first class mail.

December 19 is the last day for priority mail.

December 23 is the last day for priority express.

“Get a head start, get those cards on the mantle and fireplace and those presents under the tree and mail them now,” Strategic Communications Specialist for USPS, Mark Inglett said, “Get that priority package tracking number, log it in and then you can get automatic updates to see where that package is to make sure it gets home on time. We’ve added some machinery and some new transportation but we’re ahead of the game.”

The postal service also offers a live shipping tracker, which shows how many packages have been accepted this holiday season. As of December 8, the total is over 4.9 billion.

As in years past, USPS will also offer their Click-N-Ship option, with postage, labels and packages sent to your home and being able to ship from your home.

For it’s 110th year the postal service will also run their Operation Santa campaign, allowing you to give back to a family or child in need. There is an online database of kids who sent letters to Santa. You can read the letters, find the perfect gift, send it out to a family in need and make a holiday wish come true.

