Vehicle ends up in pond, two hospitalized after crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a crash that hospitalized two people and sent one vehicle into a pond late Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. at 27th and Yankee Hill.

City of Lincoln traffic cameras showed two vehicles involved in the crash, with many others stopped in the area. At one point, the camera showed a white car that had ended up in the edge of a pond, just beyond the southeast corner of the intersection.

A vehicle sits in the edge of a pond near the Wilderness Hill Shopping Center at 27th and Yankee Hill late Wednesday night. (LTU)

At least two people have been hospitalized, but their condition and the extent of their injuries are not known at this time. No one from either vehicle had to be rescued by first responders.

Southbound traffic on 27th just before Yankee Hill, as well as eastbound traffic on Yankee Hill just before 27th, was shut down for a time as police investigated the scene and cleaned up the crash.

