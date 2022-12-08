Wintry mix expected Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system moving across the plains on Thursday will bring area of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle and snow. Temperatures may warm up enough for areas of rain or drizzle. Rain and snow mix possible this evening. Clouds may linger for eastern Nebraska on Friday and there is a small chance for a flurry or some patchy freezing early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon and Sunday should be relatively nice. Another storm system will bring the chance of rain on Monday.
Winter weather advisory until this evening. Areas of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle and snow. Accumulating snow will mainly be in central and northern Nebraska.
Snowfall potential.
Potential ice accumulation.
Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain or drizzle mixed with snow. Temperatures will warm into the mid 30s this afternoon, which means the precipitation in the Lincoln area will be in the form of rain possibly mixed with snow. East-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Precipitation should end around midnight with cloudy skies continuing into Friday morning. Lows in the mid 20s with a west wind 10 to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal on Friday with highs in the lower 40s and a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.
