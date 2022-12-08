Wintry mix expected Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system moving across the plains on Thursday will bring area of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle and snow. Temperatures may warm up enough for areas of rain or drizzle. Rain and snow mix possible this evening. Clouds may linger for eastern Nebraska on Friday and there is a small chance for a flurry or some patchy freezing early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon and Sunday should be relatively nice. Another storm system will bring the chance of rain on Monday.

Winter weather advisory until this evening. Areas of light freezing rain or freezing drizzle and snow. Accumulating snow will mainly be in central and northern Nebraska.

Wintry mix could lead to icy roads in some areas. (1011 Weather)

Snowfall potential.

UP to 3 inches of snow possible in northern and northeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Potential ice accumulation.

A light glaze of ice will be possible in some parts of the state. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain or drizzle mixed with snow. Temperatures will warm into the mid 30s this afternoon, which means the precipitation in the Lincoln area will be in the form of rain possibly mixed with snow. East-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures Thursday (1011 Weather)

Precipitation should end around midnight with cloudy skies continuing into Friday morning. Lows in the mid 20s with a west wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chilly temperatures Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonal on Friday with highs in the lower 40s and a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

A little warmer Friday. (1011 Weather)

Decent weekend with more precipitation chances next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.