YMCA of Lincoln offers former Anytime Fitness members free month of fitness

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - With the recent announcement of Lincoln’s Anytime Fitness locations permanently closing, the YMCA of Lincoln is inviting those members to join the Y community.

On November 25, 2022, Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations posted their permanent closure.

Now through January 31, 2023, former members of Anytime Fitness that sign up for a YMCA membership will get the remainder of that month free. Individuals must present proof of their Anytime Fitness membership to redeem the offer, which is valid in-branch at any of the Y’s four convenient locations.

“We recognize the importance of one’s health and wellness, and want to take care of everyone in our community,” shared Barb Bettin, president & CEO of the YMCA of Lincoln. “The holidays are an especially critical time for our mental and physical health, and for over 150 years the Y has provided a space to nurture both.”

Lincoln YMCA Locations:

Cooper YMCA – 6767 S. 14th Street

Copple Family YMCA – 8700 Yankee Woods Drive

Fallbrook YMCA – 700 Penrose Drive

Northeast YMCA – 2601 N. 70th Street

To learn more about YMCA of Lincoln, visit ymcalincoln.org.

About the YMCA of Lincoln

One of Lincoln’s largest nonprofit organizations focusing on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the YMCA of Lincoln has served the community for over 150 years—promoting positive values through programs that build spirit, mind, and body for all. Today, the YMCA serves the community with facilities in all quadrants of Lincoln through programs including swim lessons, Youth Sports, Camp Kitaki’s overnight resident summer camp, child care programs, disease management, and more. Everyone is welcome, and Open Doors Financial Assistance is available to those in need. For more information, visit YMCALincoln.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.