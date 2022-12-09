Crash shuts down lanes of Highway 77 north of Lincoln

Crash shuts down HWY 77 northbound at Agnew Road.
Crash shuts down HWY 77 northbound at Agnew Road.(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving at least one vehicle has shutdown two lanes of a highway north of Lincoln.

Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 77 and Agnew Road around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

According to 511 Nebraska, the northbound lanes of the highway were shutdown, between Rock Creek Road and Agnew Road.

A 10/11 reporter on the scene confirmed the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene investigating a rollover crash involving a pickup truck.

This is a developing story.

