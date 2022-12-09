Dogs rescued by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office put up for adoption

Dec. 9, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Capital Humane Society announced on Friday that several dogs, who were rescued by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, are being prepared for their adoption program.

On Thursday, a judge ordered the forfeiture of dogs sized from a Malcolm resident in mid-November. Those dogs were released to the CHS and, over the next seven to 10 days, will be prepared for their adoption program by being sprayed, neutered and microchipped.

These dogs will start to be available for adoption on most days over the next week and a half, starting Saturday. They will be available through the CHS’s regular adoption process on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We’re excited to find loving homes for each of these dogs as they enter a new chapter of their lives, and just in time for the holidays,” said a CHS Spokesperson via press release.

