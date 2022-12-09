Friday Forecast: Decreasing Clouds & Near Seasonal Conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be the start of a warming trend that will persist through the weekend. It will be a pleasant weekend with seasonally warm temperatures and sunshine!

Slightly warmer temperatures and a little bit more sunshine is in store for the 1011 region. High temperatures will be in the 40s for most areas with a few areas in the southwest hitting the low 50s. It will be coldest in the northeast with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the NNW between 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 in the morning. The day will start mostly cloudy with a few areas of patchy fog, but by the afternoon the fog should dissipate, and cloud cover will decrease to partly to mostly sunny conditions. Partly to mostly clear conditions will persist through the overnight. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 20s.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Saturday morning a few areas of patchy fog are possible in eastern Nebraska and a few isolated snow flurries are possible in far southeastern Nebraska. Patchy fog will dissipate by the afternoon and lead to plentiful sunshine across the 1011 region for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be warmer and seasonally warm for this time of year... highs in the 40s to low 50s. A few high-level clouds will move through the areas through the overnight hours and low temperatures will fall to the upper teens to low 20s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

It will be a mostly sunny and generally quiet weekend with temperatures in the upper 40s. Some light snow activity is possible in far southeastern Nebraska in the early morning on Saturday. As we head into next week, we will enter an active weather pattern that will bring a few good chances for rain on Monday & Tuesday that will eventually transition into snow by midweek. Temperatures will build into the low 50s and upper 40s Monday & Tuesday and will come crashing down into the 30s for Wednesday & Thursday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

