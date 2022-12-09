Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The holiday season is alive in the Capital City with a number of events compiled in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

ARYSE Partners With People’s City Mission To Collect Warm Clothing

In support of the People’s City Mission, ARYSE and the local medical community are partnering together to collect warm clothing during the holiday season. One of ARYSE’s core values is generosity and they are excited for this partnership to benefit those in need during the winter months. The items they are accepting include socks, coats, blankets, gloves, hats, feet and hand warmers, thermals, sweaters, mittens and scarves.

Daily, through Dec. 16

Lincoln Community Playhouse Presents Rudolph The Rednosed Reindeer Jr.

Because of his shiny nose, Rudolph doesn’t feel like he belongs in Christmastown and sets off to find a place that accepts him. Along his journey, he encounters fellow misfits, only to realize that home is where he has belonged the whole time. When a storm threatens to keep Santa’s sleigh from taking flight, it’s up to Rudolph to save Christmas! This event is at Lincoln Community Playhouse.

Friday and Saturday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 and 5 p.m.; Tickets: $15

Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs Samford

Youth ages six and under Don’t miss any of the action happening at PBA! The Huskers will be taking on the Samford Bulldogs. Go Big Red. This event is at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Saturday 6 p.m.; Adult: $10

Holiday Music Series: Josh Hoyer

Josh Hoyer will be singing some holiday favorites during James Arthur Vineyards’ annual Holiday Music Series. This event is at James Arthur Vineyards.

Sunday 2-5 p.m.; Free admission

Big Red Singers

Directed by Dr. Peter Eklund and Jon Marquez, Nebraska’s Big Red Singers is an ensemble featuring some of the university’s finest musicians. Outstanding performers from all over the university, representing a variety of different majors, work together in the development of entertaining, high-energy, fully-choreographed shows. The ensemble’s repertoire is chosen from a wide variety of popular music as well as music from Broadway. This event is at Kimball Recital Hall.

Sunday 7:30 p.m.; Free, will also air on Nebraska PBS

