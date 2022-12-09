H.S. Basketball Scores and Highlights (Thu. Dec. 8)

By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Boys Basketball

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Elkhorn 45

Elkhorn Mount Michael 68, Ralston 63

Elkhorn South 80, Papillion-LaVista 59

Great Plains Lutheran, S.D. 45, Nebraska Lutheran 39

Gretna 66, Bellevue East 37

Johnson County Central 44, Syracuse 41, OT

Leyton 64, Peetz, Colo. 48

McCook 67, Burlington, Colo. 42

Mullen 35, Hyannis 34

Scottsbluff 75, Buffalo, Wyo. 57

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alma vs. Blue Hill, ppd. to Jan 3rd.

Bertrand vs. Shelton, ppd.

Central City vs. Boone Central, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Central Valley vs. Fullerton, ppd.

Deshler vs. Sterling, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley vs. O’Neill, ppd.

Franklin vs. Harvard, ppd. to Jan 16th.

Guardian Angels vs. Wynot, ppd.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Hampton, ppd.

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder vs. Wahoo, ppd.

Lutheran High Northeast vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Maxwell vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd. to Dec 17th.

North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, ppd.

North Central vs. CWC, ppd.

Osceola vs. East Butler, ppd.

Red Cloud vs. Linn, Kan., ppd.

Sandhills Valley vs. Sutherland, ppd.

Sandhills/Thedford vs. Wallace, ppd.

Sandy Creek vs. Centennial, ppd. to Dec 9th.

Siouxland Christian, Iowa vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.

Southern Valley vs. Gothenburg, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

St. Mary’s vs. Gregory, S.D., ppd.

Stanton vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.

Waverly vs. York, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.

Wood River vs. St. Paul, ppd.

Girls Basketball

Burlington, Kan. 65, McCook 60

Dorchester 41, Exeter/Milligan 37

Falls City Sacred Heart 51, Sidney, Iowa 36

Gering 47, Mitchell 24

Gretna 50, Bellevue East 46

Hyannis 34, Mullen 26

Louisville 37, Nebraska City 23

Papillion-LaVista 69, Elkhorn South 45

Syracuse 54, Johnson County Central 40

Scottsbluff 57, Buffalo, Wyo. 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Alma vs. Blue Hill, ppd. to Jan 4th.

Bertrand vs. Shelton, ppd.

Central City vs. Boone Central, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Central Valley vs. Fullerton, ppd.

Deshler vs. Sterling, ppd.

Elkhorn Valley vs. O’Neill, ppd.

Franklin vs. Harvard, ppd.

Guardian Angels vs. Wynot, ppd.

Heartland Lutheran vs. Hampton, ppd.

Lutheran High Northeast vs. Pender, ppd. to Dec 22nd.

Maxwell vs. North Platte St. Patrick’s, ppd. to Dec 17th.

North Bend Central vs. West Point-Beemer, ppd.

North Central vs. CWC, ppd.

Omaha Concordia vs. Cedar Bluffs, ppd.

Ord vs. Ravenna, ppd. to Dec 10th.

Osceola vs. East Butler, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Red Cloud vs. Linn, Kan., ppd.

Sandhills Valley vs. Sutherland, ppd.

Sandy Creek vs. Centennial, ppd. to Dec 9th.

Siouxland Community Christian, Iowa vs. Tri County Northeast, ppd.

Southern Valley vs. Gothenburg, ppd.

St. Mary’s vs. Gregory, S.D., ppd.

Stanton vs. Norfolk Catholic, ppd.

Waverly vs. York, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Winnebago vs. Omaha Nation, ppd.

Wood River vs. St. Paul, ppd.

Yutan vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.

