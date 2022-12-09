Huskers set to host 4th-ranked Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska wraps up a stretch of three straight games against nationally ranked teams on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers host No. 4 Purdue at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m., and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning Saturday at 11:45 a.m. Saturday’s game will be televised nationally on BTN and on the Huskers Radio Network.

Fans will hear from new Husker Football Coach Matt Rhule at halftime of Saturday’s game. Saturday’s game also feature the Kids Zone located in the North Concourse beginning 90 minutes prior to tipoff. Fans can also use their tickets for the Purdue game to get free GA seating for the Husker women’s 6 p.m. game against Samford Saturday night at PBA.

Saturday’s game with Purdue concludes a stretch of playing three straight top-15 teams to open the month of December. It will be the Huskers’ sixth Quad 1 game of 2022-23, which leads the Big Ten. Through Wednesday’s games, NU’s five Quad 1 games lead all power conference programs. In all, 12 Big Ten teams, including Nebraska, are in the top 76 of the NET through Wednesday’s games.

The Huskers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) battled No. 14 Indiana before losing 81-65 on Wednesday night. NU was without Sam Griesel, who was a late scratch because of illness. Behind a career-high 22 points from C.J. Wilcher, NU was within seven a couple of times early in the second half and trailed 73-61 with just over three minutes left before Indiana pulled away. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 13 points, while Derrick Walker and Keisei Tominaga added 11 markers apiece.

Wilcher’s 22-point effort at Indiana marked his second 20-point game of the year. The 6-foot-5 sophomore is second on the team in scoring at 11.4 points per game after averaging just over eight points per game in his first season at NU. He is one of four Huskers averaging at least double figures entering Saturday’s game.

Purdue (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) comes to Lincoln following an 85-66 win over Hofstra on Wednesday evening. Zach Edey continued to make his case for National Player of the Year with 23 points and 18 rebounds to pace five Boilermakers in double figures. Edey leads the Big Ten in both scoring (23.2 ppg) and rebounding (13.3 rpg), ranking in the top five nationally in both areas.

