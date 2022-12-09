LPD investigating after man reports $100,000 worth of gold coins missing

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after an elderly man reported that thousands of dollars worth of gold coins he’s collected were missing.

Tuesday afternoon LPD said officers were dispatched to the Police Department service desk on a report of a belated burglary.

According to LPD, officers spoke with 82-year-old man who reported 25 gold coins went missing from his private collection sometime during the last week of November.

Police said the man approximated their value at $100,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LFR and LPD at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 27th & Yankee Hill late Wednesday night.
LPD: Wednesday night crash happened after pot, cash stolen from car
Crews continue to work on leak from Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
Nebraska and Oregon are playing in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
Husker volleyball falls to Oregon in Sweet 16
Tony White
REPORTS: Tony White to serve as next Husker defensive coordinator

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
Snow, ice, and rainfall reports from Thursday, December 8th, 2022.
Snow and Ice Reports
A UNL research expects a recession in 2023.
UNL research points to possible 2023 recession
Economist projects likely recession in Nebraska next year