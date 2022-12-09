LPD investigating after man reports $100,000 worth of gold coins missing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after an elderly man reported that thousands of dollars worth of gold coins he’s collected were missing.

Tuesday afternoon LPD said officers were dispatched to the Police Department service desk on a report of a belated burglary.

According to LPD, officers spoke with 82-year-old man who reported 25 gold coins went missing from his private collection sometime during the last week of November.

Police said the man approximated their value at $100,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

