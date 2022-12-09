Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Nebraska junior edge rusher Ochaun Mathis has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Mathis played one season with the Huskers after transferring from TCU. He recorded 50 tackles and 3.5 sacks at Nebraska, while appearing in every game during the 2022 campaign.

Mathis considered returning to the Huskers but declared for the NFL Draft via a Twitter post. “This has been a long journey and I’m excited for it to continue,” Mathis said.

Thank you Nebraska‼️ The journey continues.🔝 pic.twitter.com/5sciIWRquf — Ochaun Mathis (@OchaunDevon) December 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.