Raiola, White officially named to Nebraska coaching staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two new coaches have been officially named to the Nebraska football coaching staff.

Previous reports have stated Tony White would take over as defensive coordinator and Donovan Raiola will be retained as offensive line coach under new head coach Matt Rhule.

White’s hire is pending the completion of a University of Nebraska background check, while Raiola will enter his second season as a Nebraska assistant in 2023.

“We are pleased to add Tony White and Donovan Raiola to our coaching staff,” Rhule said. “They each bring a high level of energy and competitiveness to our staff. Both Tony and Donovan were outstanding players at the highest level of college football, and also have professional playing experience. Their success has carried into their respective coaching careers. I look forward to them developing the players in our program and helping bring the nation’s top talent to Nebraska.”

White joins the Huskers after spending the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse. In his time with the Orange, White helped transform the Syracuse defense into one of the top units in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

In addition to a top-30 total defense ranking this season, White’s defense also ranked in the top 35 nationally in passing yards allowed (19th), yards per play (21st), scoring defense (35th) and sacks (35th). The Orange defensive unit also accounted for three defensive touchdowns and helped Syracuse rank 23rd nationally in turnover margin.

Raiola will continue on the Nebraska staff after serving as the offensive line coach in 2022. Raiola helped Nebraska produce five individual 100-yard rushing efforts, a record-setting receiving season by Trey Palmer and two games in which the Huskers produced a 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 100-yard receiver.

