Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th

Snow, ice, and rainfall reports from Thursday, December 8th, 2022.
By Bill Rentschler
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.

As far as freezing rain and ice reports, most of what came into the weather center was from parts of south central and southeastern Nebraska where we saw around 0.05″ to 0.15″ of ice. Certainly, enough to realize the slick conditions we saw across the area Thursday evening.

Full list of snow, ice, and rainfall reports from Thursday, December 8th.
Looking at the snowfall analysis map, again you can see the heaviest snow falling mainly across the northern third of the state into southern South Dakota.

The heaviest snow on Thursday fell across the northern tier of the state.
Lincoln once again missed out on any measurable snowfall and we are still waiting for our first measurable snow so far this season. Through December 8th, we’re over an inch below normal for snowfall this month and almost four inches below normal so far this season.

Lincoln has still not seen any measurable snow so far this season.
The Lincoln airport only picked up 0.04″ of liquid precipitation on Thursday - our first measurable moisture this month. We are still WELL below normal for our precipitation this year having only seen 19.32″ of moisture in 2022, 9.16″ below normal and well short of the 26.61″ we had seen through December 8th in 2021.

The Lincoln Airport picked up 0.04" of liquid precip on Thursday, still leaving us just over 9"...
More chances for both some good soaking rains and some accumulating snows are in the forecast for early next week - stay tuned!

