Southwest Lincoln fire causes $60,000 in damage, displaces 7

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near Southwest 24th and Southwest 23rd Streets Friday morning.

LFR said the incident occurred at 5:30 a.m.

According to LFR, the fire was caused due to a faulty bathroom fan and resulted in $60,000 in damage.

One individual had to be assisted out of the house, however, no injuries were reported due to the fire.

Seven people were displaced, and the home did not have a working smoke detector.

