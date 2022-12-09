Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film

FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is...
FILE - Taylor Swift previously wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift is set to make her feature directorial debut.

The singer-songwriter wrote the original script for the movie, which will be produced by Searchlight Pictures.

Searchlight has helped make Oscar winners like Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland.”

Swift was recently honored with two best direction awards at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

She wrote and directed “All Too Well: The Short Film,” which is inspired by the 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well.”

She also directed the video for her song “The Man.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
LFR and LPD at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 27th & Yankee Hill late Wednesday night.
LPD: Wednesday night crash happened after pot, cash stolen from car
Crews continue to work on leak from Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
Nebraska and Oregon are playing in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
Husker volleyball falls to Oregon in Sweet 16
Tony White
REPORTS: Tony White to serve as next Husker defensive coordinator

Latest News

Border Patrol says more than $3 million worth of methamphetamine was discovered in a shipment...
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Former officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
US reports another Takata air bag death, bringing toll to 33
A woman in Arizona lost everything in her storage unit after the company mistakenly sold it.
‘You sold my stuff!’: Woman’s storage unit mistakenly sold after mix-up
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder