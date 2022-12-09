Tecumseh State Correctional Institution reports inmate death

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution reported an inmate death on Friday.

According to officials, 20-year-old Isaac Serrano-Dominguez died on Thursday at the TSCI. His sentence started March 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year sentence on charges out of Douglas County including accessory to first-degree assault and robbery.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

