Former state senator Engel dies at 90

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)- A long-time state senator from northeast Nebraska has died.

L. Patrick Engel’s family announced that he died at the age of 90 on Tuesday. His funeral and burial will be Monday.

Engel, from South Sioux City, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before serving in the Air Force. He was married to his wife Donna Dee Engel for 68 years until her death last year.

He served as a member of both the St. Michael’s and South Sioux City school boards, Dakota County Commissioner, and in 1993 was appointed to the Nebraska Legislature where he served until 2009.

In the Legislature, he served as the Chair of the Executive Board, a member of Appropriations Committee, and a national board member of American Legislative Exchange Council.

He was also active in Sertoma, Cardinal Foundation, Siouxland National Bank and Knights of Columbus.

