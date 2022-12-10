Former state senator Engel dies at 90

Pat Engel’s family announced that he died at the age of 90 earlier this week. His funeral and...
Pat Engel’s family announced that he died at the age of 90 earlier this week. His funeral and burial will be Monday.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)- A long-time state senator from northeast Nebraska has died.

L. Patrick Engel’s family announced that he died at the age of 90 on Tuesday. His funeral and burial will be Monday.

Engel, from South Sioux City, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before serving in the Air Force. He was married to his wife Donna Dee Engel for 68 years until her death last year.

He served as a member of both the St. Michael’s and South Sioux City school boards, Dakota County Commissioner, and in 1993 was appointed to the Nebraska Legislature where he served until 2009.

In the Legislature, he served as the Chair of the Executive Board, a member of Appropriations Committee, and a national board member of American Legislative Exchange Council.

He was also active in Sertoma, Cardinal Foundation, Siouxland National Bank and Knights of Columbus.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down HWY 77 northbound at Agnew Road.
One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
WATCH: Crews continue to work on leak from Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
On Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address near Goodhue Boulevard and C Street where a rock was...
Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case

Latest News

A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
WATCH: Oil spill biggest in Keystone history
A new UNL economic report forecasts recession in 2023
Nebraska 2023 Recession
A new University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic report showed that the state could face hard...
University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic report predicts recession in 2023
Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s