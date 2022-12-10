High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 9)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It’s Week 2 of the 2022 high school basketball season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to provide updates on scores, highlights and analysis from games across the 10/11 NOW area.

Boys Basketball:

Ogallala 94, Holdrege 43

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Alliance: Hot Springs, SD VS Alliance

@ Alma: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Alma

@ Arlington: Nebraska City VS Arlington

@ Arthur County: Cody-Kilgore VS Arthur County

@ Auburn: Elmwood-Murdock VS Auburn

@ Axtell: Overton VS Axtell

@ BDS : Dorchester VS BDS

@ Battle Creek: Wakefield VS Battle Creek

@ Bayard: Banner County VS Bayard

@ Bennington: Elkhorn North VS Bennington

@ Blair: Plattsmouth VS Blair

@ Bloomfield: Winside VS Bloomfield

@ Boone Central: Pierce VS Boone Central

@ Boyd County: Crofton VS Boyd County

@ Brady: Paxton VS Brady

@ Bridgeport: Hemingford VS Bridgeport

@ Broken Bow: Minden VS Broken Bow

@ Cambridge: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Cambridge

@ Cattle Trail Tournament: Southwest VS Medicine Valley

@ Centura: Central City VS Centura

@ Chadron: Gordon-Rushville VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Sidney VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus Lakeview: Aurora VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Creek Valley: Potter-Dix VS Creek Valley

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Lincoln Pius X VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ Crete: Northwest VS Crete

@ Cross County: Meridian VS Cross County

@ Douglas County West: Fort Calhoun VS Douglas County West

@ Elba: Silver Lake VS Elba

@ Exeter-Milligan: Heartland VS Exeter-Milligan

@ Falls City: Johnson-Brock VS Falls City

@ Freeman: Fillmore Central VS Freeman

@ Friend: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Friend

@ Fullerton: Ansley-Litchfield VS Fullerton

@ Gibbon: Arcadia/Loup City VS Gibbon

@ Giltner: Shelby-Rising City VS Giltner

@ Gothenburg: Adams Central VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Scotus Central Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Grand Island: Lincoln Southwest VS Grand Island

@ Hampton: Osceola VS Hampton

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hershey: Cozad VS Hershey

@ Hi-Line: Pleasanton VS Hi-Line

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Howells-Dodge VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Kearney Catholic: Ord VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kearney: Lincoln High VS Kearney

@ Kenesaw: Shelton VS Kenesaw

@ Kimball: Perkins County VS Kimball

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Tri County Northeast VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lawrence-Nelson: Franklin VS Lawrence-Nelson

@ Leyton: South Platte VS Leyton

@ Lincoln Christian: Lincoln Lutheran VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln East: Columbus VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln Southeast: Millard North VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Loomis: Amherst VS Loomis

@ McCool Junction: High Plains Community VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Palmyra VS Mead

@ Milford: Fairbury VS Milford

@ Morrill: Garden County VS Morrill

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Creighton VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Summerland VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk Catholic: Bishop Neumann VS Norfolk Catholic

@ Norris: Elkhorn VS Norris

@ North Platte: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS North Platte

@ O’Neill: Cedar Catholic VS O’Neill

@ Omaha Benson: Millard West VS Omaha Benson

@ Omaha Brownell Talbot: Archbishop Bergan VS Omaha Brownell Talbot

@ Omaha Buena Vista: Lincoln Northeast VS Omaha Buena Vista

@ Omaha Central: Omaha Northwest VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Weeping Water VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha North: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Westview: Fremont VS Omaha Westview

@ Palmer: St. Edward VS Palmer

@ Pender: Oakland-Craig VS Pender

@ Plainview: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Plainview

@ Ravenna: Burwell VS Ravenna

@ Sandy Creek: Centennial VS Sandy Creek

@ Sioux County: Minatare VS Sioux County

@ Southern: Tri County VS Southern

@ Sterling: Diller-Odell VS Sterling

@ Stuart: Twin Loup VS Stuart

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Elm Creek VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Tekamah-Herman: Wisner-Pilger VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Todd County, SD: Valentine VS Todd County, SD

@ Vermillion, SD: South Sioux City VS Vermillion, SD

@ Wayne: Wahoo VS Wayne

@ West Holt: Ainsworth VS West Holt

@ Wynot: Osmond-Randolph VS Wynot

Scottsbluff VS Worland, WY

Girls Basketball:

Alma 59, Wilcox-Hildreth 50

Archbishop Bergan 56, Omaha Brownell Talbot 16

Blair 54, Plattsmouth 15

Bridgeport 80, Hemingford 8

Cedar Catholic 58, O’Neill 39

Colby, KS 68, McCook 53

Elkhorn North 65, Bennington 22

Elmwood-Murdock 28, Auburn 27

Fremont 71, Omaha Westview 47

Fullerton 39, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Heartland 44, Exeter-Milligan 38

Howells-Dodge 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0

Kearney Catholic 46, Ord 35

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 59, Tri County Northeast 28

Lawrence-Nelson 51, Franklin 7

Lincoln Christian 63, Lincoln Lutheran 37

Lincoln East 45, Columbus 25

Lincoln High 55, Kearney 39

Lincoln Northeast 62, Omaha Buena Vista 12

Lincoln Southwest 57, Grand Island 15

Maywood-Hayes Center 59, Medicine Valley 30

Millard North 66, Lincoln Southeast 35

Millard West 54, Omaha Benson 41

Niobrara/Verdigre 45, Summerland 31

Norfolk Catholic 36, Bishop Neumann 31

Northwest 36, Crete 33

Osceola 45, Hampton 30

Overton 41, Axtell 24

Palmer 48, St. Edward 21

Palmyra 58, Mead 14

Paxton 34, Brady 27

Pierce 43, Boone Central 31

Pleasanton 62, Hi-Line 34

Ravenna 61, Burwell 17

Shelby-Rising City 46, Giltner 25

Shelton 64, Kenesaw 27

Silver Lake 57, Elba 15

Southwest 66, Wauneta-Palisade 31

Stuart 34, Twin Loup 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 44, Elm Creek 28

Wahoo 49, Wayne 35

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Arlington: Nebraska City VS Arlington

@ Arthur County: Cody-Kilgore VS Arthur County

@ BDS : Dorchester VS BDS

@ Battle Creek: Wakefield VS Battle Creek

@ Bayard: Banner County VS Bayard

@ Bloomfield: Winside VS Bloomfield

@ Boyd County: Crofton VS Boyd County

@ Broken Bow: Minden VS Broken Bow

@ Cambridge: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Cambridge

@ Centura: Central City VS Centura

@ Chadron: Gordon-Rushville VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Sidney VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Bancroft-Rosalie VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus Lakeview: Aurora VS Columbus Lakeview

@ Creek Valley: Potter-Dix VS Creek Valley

@ Cross County: Meridian VS Cross County

@ Douglas County West: Fort Calhoun VS Douglas County West

@ Falls City: Johnson-Brock VS Falls City

@ Freeman: Fillmore Central VS Freeman

@ Friend: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Friend

@ Gibbon: Arcadia/Loup City VS Gibbon

@ Gothenburg: Adams Central VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Scotus Central Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hay Springs: Hot Springs, SD VS Hay Springs

@ Hershey: Cozad VS Hershey

@ Holdrege: Ogallala VS Holdrege

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Kimball: Perkins County VS Kimball

@ Leyton: South Platte VS Leyton

@ Loomis: Amherst VS Loomis

@ McCool Junction: High Plains Community VS McCool Junction

@ Milford: Fairbury VS Milford

@ Morrill: Garden County VS Morrill

@ Neligh-Oakdale: Creighton VS Neligh-Oakdale

@ Norris: Elkhorn VS Norris

@ North Platte: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS North Platte

@ Omaha Central: Omaha Northwest VS Omaha Central

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Weeping Water VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Marian: Lincoln Pius X VS Omaha Marian

@ Omaha North: Papillion-LaVista South VS Omaha North

@ Pawnee City: Parkview Christian VS Pawnee City

@ Pender: Oakland-Craig VS Pender

@ Plainview: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Plainview

@ Sandy Creek: Centennial VS Sandy Creek

@ South Sioux City: Sioux City West, IA VS South Sioux City

@ Southern: Tri County VS Southern

@ Sterling: Diller-Odell VS Sterling

@ Tekamah-Herman: Wisner-Pilger VS Tekamah-Herman

@ Todd County, SD: Valentine VS Todd County, SD

@ Walthill: Whiting, IA VS Walthill

@ West Holt: Ainsworth VS West Holt

@ Wynot: Osmond-Randolph VS Wynot

Scottsbluff VS Worland, WY

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.