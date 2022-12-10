Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha

An SUV crashed into a building
An SUV crashed into a building
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market.

OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday.

A man tells 6 news he saw the driver having seizures, so he grabbed a brick and smashed the back window of the car.

“I crawled in there and she was having stuff in her throat like that, so I kinda pushed her head forward and tried to talk to her more,” said Familia Soto. “We got the door open and that’s when the ambulance and the fire trucks got here.”

No word yet on the driver’s condition or if the crash was caused by a medical incident.

