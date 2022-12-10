South Ninth Street to close Sunday for utility work

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -South Ninth Street between O and L Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday while Lincoln Electric System removes overhead power lines. The work is being done to facilitate future development of South Haymarket Park.

The recommended detour is South Ninth Street to O Street to South 11th Street to L Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

