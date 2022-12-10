Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -As most of Nebraska received a dose of winter weather on Thursday, Nebraska State Troopers were busy throughout the state responding to weather-related incidents.

Throughout the day, troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and assisted other agencies with 24 responses. Different areas of the state received different types of winter precipitation, which created difficult driving conditions in many parts of Nebraska.

“This is just the beginning of winter weather for the season, so it’s important to be prepared,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “It’s critically important during adverse driving conditions to move over and make room for first responders who are working roadside.”

While responding to a crash on Thursday near Sutherland on I-80, a Nebraska Department of Transportation worker was struck by a vehicle. The NDOT teammate was outside his vehicle at the time of the crash. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“The people on the roads responding to crashes are always at a higher risk of being struck or in a secondary crash. We urge motorists to use extra caution, put the phones down, reduce your speed, and move over, especially during winter-driving conditions,” said John Selmer, Director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “Pay attention to the conditions and check the 511 app before you go or have a passenger check for closures and driving conditions.”

“There are many instances every year of first responders across Nebraska being injured by other vehicles or experiencing near-misses while working during winter weather,” said Colonel Bolduc. “As the winter months arrive, we urge all Nebraskans to get into the winter driving mindset now. Slow down, drive to the conditions, and move over for those working on the road.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down HWY 77 northbound at Agnew Road.
One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
WATCH: Crews continue to work on leak from Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
On Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address near Goodhue Boulevard and C Street where a rock was...
Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case

Latest News

South Ninth Street to close Sunday for utility work
Pat Engel’s family announced that he died at the age of 90 earlier this week. His funeral and...
Former state senator Engel dies at 90
An SUV crashed into a building
Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
WATCH: Oil spill biggest in Keystone history