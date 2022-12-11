Arbor Day Foundation honors 50th year in downtown Lincoln with Santa’s Wonder-Full Woods

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Santa Claus, along with dozens of families, visited Lincoln’s town square on P Street Saturday afternoon. The Arbor Day Foundation held Santa’s Wonder-Full Woods in honor of the organization’s 50th year in Downtown Lincoln, sharing hot chocolate with the community.

The Foundation said it’s planted nearly 500 million trees since its inception, and has no plans of slowing down.

“Fifty years is a huge milestone for any organization, especially a non-profit,” said Brooke Denker, Arbor Day Foundation. “We’re so excited for our last 50 years downtown, and we’re excited for what the next 50, 150 will bring and what we can do for the community.”

Attendees got to decorate their own ornaments with markers and take home their very own saplings. The trees displayed at the event will be donated to Lincoln Parks and Recreation, with the goal of benefiting wildlife habitats in the area.

