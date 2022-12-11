High school basketball scores (Dec. 10)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday December 10th.
BOYS SCORES:
Arcadia/Loup City 53, Central Valley 40
Archbishop Bergan 56, Aquinas Catholic 49
Arlington 54, Omaha Brownell Talbot 11
Ashland-Greenwood 70, Louisville 42
Axtell 85, Harvard 33
Beatrice 39, Aurora 30 (OT)
Bellevue West 75, Lincoln North Star 47
Bennington 73, Omaha Gross Catholic 62
Bertrand 36, Loomis 34 (OT)
Bloomfield 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 17
Brady 48, Twin Loup 36
Bridgeport 72, Sutherland 29
Conestoga 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33
Cozad 49, Valentine 28
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Kenesaw 26
Elkhorn Valley 60, CWC 32
Elm Creek 40, Ansley-Litchfield 37
Elmwood-Murdock 53, David City 44
Fairbury 49, Thayer Central 41
Fillmore Central 65, Centura 50
Freeman 70, Falls City 24
Fremont 72, Bellevue East 69 (OT)
Gretna 51, Creighton Preparatory School 48
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 64, Crofton 40
Harlan, IA 52, Blair 43
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Blue Hill 36
Hitchcock County 58, Arapahoe 27
Homer 52, River Valley, IA 42
Howells-Dodge 49, Oakland-Craig 41 (OT)
Hyannis 51, Wallace 40
Johnson County Central 55, Pawnee City 43
Kearney 68, Omaha Northwest 47
Kimball 68, Morrill 31
Lewiston 65, College View Academy 39
Lincoln Christian 45, Sutton 38
Lincoln East 71, Omaha Central 54
Lincoln High 63, Omaha Benson 40
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 29
Lincoln Southeast 75, Omaha Burke 42
Lincoln Southwest 63, Omaha North 60
Lutheran High Northeast 67, Plainview 45
Madison 61, St. Edward 30
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Dundy County Stratton 42
Mead 68, Bancroft-Rosalie 64
Medicine Valley 56, Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS 16
Millard North 55, Omaha Bryan 51
Minden 49, Broken Bow 39
Mount Michael Benedictine 43, Grand Island Central Catholic 33
Nebraska Christian 63, Heartland Lutheran 18
North Central 44, Sandhills/Thedford 41
North Platte 55, Elkhorn North 51
Ogallala 92, Chase County 32
Omaha Roncalli Catholic 58, Omaha Concordia 47
Omaha Westside 73, Norfolk 56
Overton 56, Southern Valley 44
Papillion-LaVista South 50, Millard South 48
Paxton 53, Potter-Dix 36
Peetz, CO 60, Banner County 21
Pierce 46, Hartington-Newcastle 29
Platteview 66, Malcolm 45
Plattsmouth 66, Schuyler 28
Ponca 52, Irene-Wakonda, SD 37
Red Cloud 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46
Santee 78, Flandreau Indian, SD 57
Seward 37, Northwest 33
Sidney 70, Bayard 23
South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 71, Pleasanton 51
Southwest 58, Wauneta-Palisade 33
Stuart 62, Cody-Kilgore 26
Syracuse 61, Raymond Central 33
Tri County 46, Centennial 35
Wausa 66, Elgin Public/Pope John 56
Wayne 43, Columbus Lakeview 20
West Holt 57, Burwell 23
Wilber-Clatonia 47, Superior 30
York 84, Lexington 41
GIRLS SCORES:
Alliance 56, Hot Springs, SD 23
Archbishop Bergan 69, Aquinas Catholic 30
Axtell 54, Harvard 24
Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Mead 13
Beatrice 66, Aurora 36
Bellevue East 80, Fremont 45
Bellevue West 58, Lincoln North Star 53
Bennington 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 32
Blair 50, Lewis Central, IA 36
Bridgeport 67, Sutherland 23
Centennial 59, Tri County 26
Central Valley 47, Arcadia/Loup City 46 (OT)
Centura 50, Fillmore Central 25
Conestoga 36, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Cross County 53, Stanton 46
Doniphan-Trumbull 46, Kenesaw 21
Douglas County West 56, Omaha Concordia 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Wausa 37
Elkhorn 46, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 38
Elkhorn North 75, North Platte 18
Elkhorn Valley 55, CWC 15
Elm Creek 49, Ansley-Litchfield 35
Elmwood-Murdock 51, David City 32
Falls City 36, Freeman 31
Garden County 55, Crawford 42
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45, Crofton 31
Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Blue Hill 22
Hershey 49, North Platte St. Patrick’s 42
Hitchcock County 35, Dundy County Stratton 16
Homer 65, River Valley, IA 55
Kearney 68, Omaha Northwest 32
Lewiston 50, College View Academy 16
Lincoln Christian 59, Sutton 33
Lincoln East 66, Omaha Central 54
Lincoln Northeast 66, Omaha Westview 41
Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Burke 47
Lincoln Southwest 78, Omaha North 41
Loomis 36, Bertrand 35
Lutheran High Northeast 43, Plainview 37
Madison 39, St. Edward 9
Malcolm 49, Platteview 27
Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Southwest 35
Milford 35, Lincoln Lutheran 30
Millard North 70, Omaha South 21
Millard South 55, Papillion-LaVista South 38
Minden 50, Broken Bow 45
Mitchell 50, Hemingford 21
Morrill 60, Kimball 26
Nebraska Christian 57, Heartland Lutheran 12
Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Bloomfield 31
Oakland-Craig 66, Howells-Dodge 29
Oberlin-Decatur Comm., KS 41, Arapahoe 22
Ogallala 47, Chase County 29
Omaha Marian 44, Gretna 43
Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Hastings 22
Omaha Westside 56, Norfolk 38
Paxton 52, Potter-Dix 31
Pierce 61, Hartington-Newcastle 34
Plattsmouth 54, Schuyler 12
Pleasanton 47, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 29
Ponca 51, Irene-Wakonda, SD 26
Ravenna 57, Ord 32
Sandhills/Thedford 51, North Central 45
Sandy Creek 51, Shelby-Rising City 47
Santee 62, Flanderau Indian, SD 23
Scotus Central Catholic 50, Humphrey St. Francis 42
Seward 39, Northwest 27
Sidney 62, Bayard 46
Southern 35, Deshler 23
Southern Valley 45, Overton 36
Stuart 56, Cody-Kilgore 31
Summerland 51, Boyd County 29
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Red Cloud 37
Superior 53, Wilber-Clatonia 43
Syracuse 49, Raymond Central 38
Thayer Central 37, Fairbury 33
Valentine 38, Cozad 33 (OT)
Wallace 44, Hyannis 28
Wayne 32, Columbus Lakeview 29
West Holt 26, Burwell 13
Wilcox-Hildreth 48, South Platte 33
York 52, Lexington 5
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.