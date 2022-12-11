High school basketball scores (Dec. 10)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Saturday December 10th.

BOYS SCORES:

Arcadia/Loup City 53, Central Valley 40

Archbishop Bergan 56, Aquinas Catholic 49

Arlington 54, Omaha Brownell Talbot 11

Ashland-Greenwood 70, Louisville 42

Axtell 85, Harvard 33

Beatrice 39, Aurora 30 (OT)

Bellevue West 75, Lincoln North Star 47

Bennington 73, Omaha Gross Catholic 62

Bertrand 36, Loomis 34 (OT)

Bloomfield 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 17

Brady 48, Twin Loup 36

Bridgeport 72, Sutherland 29

Conestoga 53, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 33

Cozad 49, Valentine 28

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Kenesaw 26

Elkhorn Valley 60, CWC 32

Elm Creek 40, Ansley-Litchfield 37

Elmwood-Murdock 53, David City 44

Fairbury 49, Thayer Central 41

Fillmore Central 65, Centura 50

Freeman 70, Falls City 24

Fremont 72, Bellevue East 69 (OT)

Gretna 51, Creighton Preparatory School 48

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 64, Crofton 40

Harlan, IA 52, Blair 43

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Blue Hill 36

Hitchcock County 58, Arapahoe 27

Homer 52, River Valley, IA 42

Howells-Dodge 49, Oakland-Craig 41 (OT)

Hyannis 51, Wallace 40

Johnson County Central 55, Pawnee City 43

Kearney 68, Omaha Northwest 47

Kimball 68, Morrill 31

Lewiston 65, College View Academy 39

Lincoln Christian 45, Sutton 38

Lincoln East 71, Omaha Central 54

Lincoln High 63, Omaha Benson 40

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 29

Lincoln Southeast 75, Omaha Burke 42

Lincoln Southwest 63, Omaha North 60

Lutheran High Northeast 67, Plainview 45

Madison 61, St. Edward 30

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Dundy County Stratton 42

Mead 68, Bancroft-Rosalie 64

Medicine Valley 56, Oberlin-Decatur Community, KS 16

Millard North 55, Omaha Bryan 51

Minden 49, Broken Bow 39

Mount Michael Benedictine 43, Grand Island Central Catholic 33

Nebraska Christian 63, Heartland Lutheran 18

North Central 44, Sandhills/Thedford 41

North Platte 55, Elkhorn North 51

Ogallala 92, Chase County 32

Omaha Roncalli Catholic 58, Omaha Concordia 47

Omaha Westside 73, Norfolk 56

Overton 56, Southern Valley 44

Papillion-LaVista South 50, Millard South 48

Paxton 53, Potter-Dix 36

Peetz, CO 60, Banner County 21

Pierce 46, Hartington-Newcastle 29

Platteview 66, Malcolm 45

Plattsmouth 66, Schuyler 28

Ponca 52, Irene-Wakonda, SD 37

Red Cloud 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 46

Santee 78, Flandreau Indian, SD 57

Seward 37, Northwest 33

Sidney 70, Bayard 23

South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 71, Pleasanton 51

Southwest 58, Wauneta-Palisade 33

Stuart 62, Cody-Kilgore 26

Syracuse 61, Raymond Central 33

Tri County 46, Centennial 35

Wausa 66, Elgin Public/Pope John 56

Wayne 43, Columbus Lakeview 20

West Holt 57, Burwell 23

Wilber-Clatonia 47, Superior 30

York 84, Lexington 41

GIRLS SCORES:

Alliance 56, Hot Springs, SD 23

Archbishop Bergan 69, Aquinas Catholic 30

Axtell 54, Harvard 24

Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Mead 13

Beatrice 66, Aurora 36

Bellevue East 80, Fremont 45

Bellevue West 58, Lincoln North Star 53

Bennington 49, Omaha Gross Catholic 32

Blair 50, Lewis Central, IA 36

Bridgeport 67, Sutherland 23

Centennial 59, Tri County 26

Central Valley 47, Arcadia/Loup City 46 (OT)

Centura 50, Fillmore Central 25

Conestoga 36, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Cross County 53, Stanton 46

Doniphan-Trumbull 46, Kenesaw 21

Douglas County West 56, Omaha Concordia 42

Elgin Public/Pope John 51, Wausa 37

Elkhorn 46, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 38

Elkhorn North 75, North Platte 18

Elkhorn Valley 55, CWC 15

Elm Creek 49, Ansley-Litchfield 35

Elmwood-Murdock 51, David City 32

Falls City 36, Freeman 31

Garden County 55, Crawford 42

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 45, Crofton 31

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Blue Hill 22

Hershey 49, North Platte St. Patrick’s 42

Hitchcock County 35, Dundy County Stratton 16

Homer 65, River Valley, IA 55

Kearney 68, Omaha Northwest 32

Lewiston 50, College View Academy 16

Lincoln Christian 59, Sutton 33

Lincoln East 66, Omaha Central 54

Lincoln Northeast 66, Omaha Westview 41

Lincoln Southeast 63, Omaha Burke 47

Lincoln Southwest 78, Omaha North 41

Loomis 36, Bertrand 35

Lutheran High Northeast 43, Plainview 37

Madison 39, St. Edward 9

Malcolm 49, Platteview 27

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Southwest 35

Milford 35, Lincoln Lutheran 30

Millard North 70, Omaha South 21

Millard South 55, Papillion-LaVista South 38

Minden 50, Broken Bow 45

Mitchell 50, Hemingford 21

Morrill 60, Kimball 26

Nebraska Christian 57, Heartland Lutheran 12

Niobrara/Verdigre 47, Bloomfield 31

Oakland-Craig 66, Howells-Dodge 29

Oberlin-Decatur Comm., KS 41, Arapahoe 22

Ogallala 47, Chase County 29

Omaha Marian 44, Gretna 43

Omaha Skutt Catholic 69, Hastings 22

Omaha Westside 56, Norfolk 38

Paxton 52, Potter-Dix 31

Pierce 61, Hartington-Newcastle 34

Plattsmouth 54, Schuyler 12

Pleasanton 47, South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) 29

Ponca 51, Irene-Wakonda, SD 26

Ravenna 57, Ord 32

Sandhills/Thedford 51, North Central 45

Sandy Creek 51, Shelby-Rising City 47

Santee 62, Flanderau Indian, SD 23

Scotus Central Catholic 50, Humphrey St. Francis 42

Seward 39, Northwest 27

Sidney 62, Bayard 46

Southern 35, Deshler 23

Southern Valley 45, Overton 36

Stuart 56, Cody-Kilgore 31

Summerland 51, Boyd County 29

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Red Cloud 37

Superior 53, Wilber-Clatonia 43

Syracuse 49, Raymond Central 38

Thayer Central 37, Fairbury 33

Valentine 38, Cozad 33 (OT)

Wallace 44, Hyannis 28

Wayne 32, Columbus Lakeview 29

West Holt 26, Burwell 13

Wilcox-Hildreth 48, South Platte 33

York 52, Lexington 5

