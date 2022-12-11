NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has discovered that a year on a sizzling planet known as “hell planet” only lasts about 17.5 hours on Earth.

That’s because the planet, formally named Janssen, orbits its host star Copernicus so closely that it completes one orbit in less than one day.

It’s so close that astronomers doubted a planet could exist while practically hugging a host star.

The “hell planet” is located 40 light years away and is eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth.

The planet is so hot that it has a molten lava ocean with a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Astronomers also believe the exoplanet’s interior could be full of diamonds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash shuts down HWY 77 northbound at Agnew Road.
One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Lincoln woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
WATCH: Crews continue to work on leak from Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, who...
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
On Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address near Goodhue Boulevard and C Street where a rock was...
Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Quiet & pleasant... before big changes head our way
Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
Santa Claus visited Lincoln’s town square on P Street Saturday afternoon.
Arbor Day Foundation honors 50th year in downtown Lincoln with Santa’s Wonder-Full Woods
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet'