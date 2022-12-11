Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday.

According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp.

Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was serving a sentence of three years to 10 years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County that included possession and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Weindorff was receiving treatment for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address near Goodhue Boulevard and C Street where a rock was...
Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case
High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 9)
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
WATCH: Crews continue to work on leak from Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
The Capital Humane Society announced on Friday that several dogs, who were rescued by the...
Dogs rescued by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office put up for adoption
A new University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic report showed that the state could face hard...
University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic report predicts recession in 2023

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Quiet & pleasant... before big changes head our way
Santa Claus visited Lincoln’s town square on P Street Saturday afternoon.
Arbor Day Foundation honors 50th year in downtown Lincoln with Santa’s Wonder-Full Woods
Before the the Army-Navy Football Game some members of the Army and Navy get together and play...
Two Nebraska officers recall Army-Navy football game history
South Ninth Street to close Sunday for utility work