Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death

TECUMSEH, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday.

According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp.

Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was serving a sentence of three years to 10 years and 45 days for charges out of Buffalo County that included possession and distribution of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, Weindorff was receiving treatment for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

