Sunday Forecast: Quiet & pleasant... before big changes head our way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite areas of patchy fog Sunday morning, the 1011 region is looking to have a seasonally warm and sunny Sunday. However, things will change come Monday as a low-pressure system develops to our southwest in Colorado. The system will bring widespread chances for precipitation, windy to breezy conditions and eventually a big cool down by the end of the work week.

A beautiful Sunday is on tap for the 1011 region with seasonally warm conditions and sunny skies! High temperatures will soar several degrees above average once again into the mid 40s to mid 50s. Areas of patchy fog are possible in eastern Nebraska in the morning but should dissipate by lunchtime leaving sunny skies for the remainder of the day! Winds will remain light between 10 to 15 mph with the possibility of gusts to 20 mph. Nonetheless, it will be another gorgeous day to put up holiday decorations and/or participate in outdoor holiday festivities. Cloud cover will increase, and patchy fog is possible through the overnight and thus will generally keep low temperatures a bit “warmer” in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Now as we head into Monday... big changes are coming as a low-pressure system develops off to our southwest in Colorado...that will bring rain and snow through much of the work week. Monday will start off with mostly cloudy with low level clouds and areas of fog across the 1011 region. For the first half of the day widespread scattered to isolated showers are possible across the state and by the evening they will become heavier and more widespread in nature and persist through the overnight. High temperatures will still be near or above average in the 40s to upper 50s. It will be a windy day with southeasterly winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.

Through the overnight rain and cloudy conditions will persist and a cold front will start to push through portions of the northwest. In additions precipitation will likely fall as snow in the northwest/west through the overnight due to significantly colder temperatures. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect late Monday night and continue through early Thursday in portions of northwestern Nebraska and the Panhandle. Heavy snow accumulations and light ice accumulations are possible with windy conditions. Low temperatures will span the low 20s to low 40s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Winter Storm Watch late Monday night to Early Thursday. (KOLN)

The low-pressure system will bring more rain Tuesday that will eventually turn into the chance for snow Wednesday and Thursday with the passing of a cold front. The cold front will likely pass on Tuesday morning which will cause temperatures to fall to the 40s by the afternoon and then continue to fall into the 30s for the remainder of the work week. Windy and breezy conditions will continue through the work week as well.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

