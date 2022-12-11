TC Energy releases statement detailing Keystone Pipeline oil spill response

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -TC Energy released a statement on Sunday detailing their current response to the Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Washington County, Kansas.

A written statement was posted on their website at 10 a.m.:

TC Energy continues to progress our response efforts in Washington County, Kansas. We have entered Unified Command with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and continue to work in collaboration with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Association (PHMSA) and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

We remain focused on the following response and recovery activities, including:

A dedicated workforce exceeding 250 personnel, including third-party environmental specialists.

The product remains contained and multiple vacuum trucks, booms, and additional resources are onsite as we continue the recovery process.

Repair planning is also underway, as are shoreline assessments.

Continuous air quality monitoring has been deployed and, at this time, there is no indication of adverse health or public concerns.

Additionally, crews are beginning preparations for forecasted rain beginning Monday. We continue to work closely with landowners, the community, and local, state and federal regulators. Additionally, we are in discussion with the tribal nations and will welcome a tribal representative onsite to monitor the progress.

As always, the health and safety of our onsite staff and personnel, our community neighbors, and mitigating risk to the environment remains our primary focus. We are working with local and state environmental agencies to develop incident-specific Wildlife Management Plans, including specialists to care for impacted wildlife.

We appreciate the patience and collaboration of the surrounding community and partner agencies for their support in responding to this incident. We recognize this is concerning to the community and commit that we will continue our response until we have fully remediated the site.

Our teams continue to actively investigate the cause of the incident. We have not confirmed a timeline for re-start and will only resume service when it is safe to do so, and with the approval of the regulator.

We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.

Further inquiries can be sent to TC Energy media relations at media@tcenergy.com.

