83-year-old man sleeps in trunk after car swerves off road into creek

A man was rescued after he drove off the side of the road near Kelso on Friday night.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - An 83-year-old man was rescued from down a 25-foot slope after spending the night in his trunk Friday Washington State.

Firefighters said the 83-year-old man drove off a road around 8:30 p.m. Friday. KPTV reports he was driving home when another car turned the corner, blinding him with the headlights and causing him to swerve off the side of the road.

The man’s car came to rest partially in a creek bed with water coming inside. Officials said he could not find his cell phone and was unable to get out of his vehicle. He reportedly made his way to the trunk of his car and slept there the rest of the night.

The man eventually found his cell phone when it beeped because it was low on battery, authorities said. He then called 911 for help.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters responded at 6:30 a.m. and used ladders to get to the man and bring him to safety.

He was taken to the hospital with chest injuries, an ankle injury and effects from exposure to cold weather.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address near Goodhue Boulevard and C Street where a rock was...
Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case
High School Basketball Scores (Dec. 9)
A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an...
WATCH: Crews continue to work on leak from Keystone Pipeline near Nebraska-Kansas border
The Capital Humane Society announced on Friday that several dogs, who were rescued by the...
Dogs rescued by Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office put up for adoption
A new University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic report showed that the state could face hard...
University of Nebraska-Lincoln economic report predicts recession in 2023

Latest News

The Bay held its seventh annual Love the Locals event, helping shoppers check off those...
The Bay holds seventh annual Love, the Locals event
NASA's Orion spacecraft beamed back close-up photos of the moon and Earth on Monday, Dec. 5,...
NASA’s Orion capsule blazes home from test flight to moon
NASA's historic moon mission ends with the splashdown of the Orion capsule in California.
Historic Artemis I mission ends with Orion splashdown
In this image made from video provided by Russian Federal Security Service, WNBA star and...
‘I want to talk’: Griner opened up during her long trip home