Golden Corral employees surprised by generous tipper

The Golden Corral staff in Tennessee each received $100 from an anonymous customer. (WVLT)
By Richard Mason and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Dozens of employees at a Golden Corral in Tennessee received a special “thank you” last week.

An anonymous customer left a tip of more than $6,700 to share among the employees at the restaurant.

The manager accepted the large tip and later gave an envelope with the money to each worker during an impromptu staff meeting.

All employees, including management, received $100.

“That’s just so special that there are people out there that still appreciate you like that,” server Melnee Clayton said of the generous tip.

Bakery manager Johnny Smith plans to keep the giving spirit going by paying it forward.

“I’ll spend it on somebody else, you know, to make their Christmas better than it would’ve been,” Smith said.

“Whoever you are out there, thank you, and we wish you many blessings,” Clayton added.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
TC Energy releases statement detailing Keystone Pipeline oil spill response
More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses haven't been able to resume...
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Quiet & pleasant... before big changes head our way

Latest News

Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge
Grant Wahl smiles as he holds a World Cup replica trophy during an award ceremony in Doha,...
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl’s body returned to US
FILE - An employee works in the X3 X4 assembly hall at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, S.C....
A diminished US workforce could lead Fed to keep rates high
The Bay held its seventh annual Love the Locals event, helping shoppers check off those...
Love The Locals Holiday Market
Edgar Salas-Zarate (left) and Emilee Beauchemin were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol...
Large amounts of meth, marijuana found in I-80 traffic stops