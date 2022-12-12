Hickman daycare worker charged after spraying child in face with soap-water solution

Courtney Anderson
Courtney Anderson(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hickman daycare worker after they say she sprayed a child in the face with a soap-water solution several times.

According to Chief Deputy Ben Houchin, on Saturday they were dispatched to a possible child abuse incident that had happened on Friday around 9:30 a.m. at Tree House Child Development Center, near S 68th Street and Panama Road.

Responding deputies learned that a 3-year-old child had been sprayed in the face with a water soap solution three different times.

Chief Houchin said 29-year-old Courtney Anderson, an employee of the daycare, sat the 3-year-old in a corner and then took the spray bottle and sprayed the child in the face.

According to investigators, surveillance video showed the child reacting.

Anderson then went and wiped down a table to clean it, after cleaning the table investigators said she went and sprayed the child again in the face, then sprayed the child one more time for a total of three times.

Chief Houchin said it was reported that the child’s eyes were red and irritated that evening, but the child is now okay.

Anderson was arrested for felony child abuse.

