Home cooking without having to cook

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman in northeast Nebraska is making supper a lot easier for busy families who want convenience, but still crave a home style meal.

Nikki Hagedorn runs a business called Simmer Down, which is a take-and-bake kitchen that started in West Point, and has expanded to Fremont. “The name of the business is a reference to Saturday Night Live,” Hagedorn said. “Nadine is the character’s name, and she interjects ‘simmer down’ in every single scene!” Hagedorn says her business had its origins with the birth of her daughter. “I started freezer cooking when we had our daughter early, and I needed to keep people at home fed while I was away at the NICU. We just continued that when she got home and got bigger. She’s 11 now!”

Hagedorn says she started cooking freezer meals for friends when they had children. “People kept saying you should do this as a business,” Hagedorn said. “We finally said sure. We live about eight miles west of West Point, and we converted a building on our feed lot into a licensed commercial kitchen. It was about 14 feet by 20 feet, and we outgrew it pretty quickly, and we moved into this space that we are in now.”

“All the food is prepared here in West Point, we’ve got a big location, and lots of space to make everything,” Hagedorn said. “Everything is cooled and packaged for here and also transpored down to Fremont. We recommend ordering ahead of time to guarantee availability or a specific size. People walk in and purchase extras all the time as well.”

The menu offers a wide range of options. “We have anything from quinoa to gravy,” Hagedorn said. “We offer convenience, while being able to get a homemade meal on the table. Time is one of those things families don’t have much of, and this helps. Anything that we have extra of from the week, we freeze and people can purchase that. We also try to keep staples on hand, like pulled pork, and breakfast burritos. We have two fresh menus every week, so Tuesdays and Thursdays we have two completely new menus. They have everything from a casserole to a family meal. We offer delivery to West Point, Fremont and Norfolk.”

The next time you are in West Point, check out Simmer Down in the community’s downtown area, or check it out in Fremont near Hobby Lobby.

