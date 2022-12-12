Large amounts of meth, marijuana found in I-80 traffic stops

Edgar Salas-Zarate (left) and Emilee Beauchemin were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people after locating suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops on I-80 last week.

Around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell at mile marker 194. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed over 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine located in tubs in the trunk of the vehicle. The driver, Edgar Salas-Zarate, 29, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

Then around 3:30 p.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Chevrolet Suburban speeding on Interstate 80 near York at mile marker 355. During the traffic stop, a York County Sheriff’s K9 detected the odor of a control substance in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 157 pounds of suspected marijuana, concealed in duffle bags in the rear of the vehicle. The driver, Emilee Beauchemin, 24, of San Simeon, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. She was lodged in York County Jail.

