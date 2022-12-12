Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins.

According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday.

Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who reported 25 gold coins went missing from his private collection sometime during the last week of November. Police said the man approximated their value at $100,000.

Police said Fricke knows the victim and has access to his home.

According to LPD, Fricke was pawning the gold coins.

Investigators said they’re working to recover the missing coins.

Fricke is presently being treated at an area hospital for an unrelated medical condition. He will be lodged in jail once medically cleared.

