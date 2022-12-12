Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business.

Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process.

According to LPD, the owner notified police after the security system alerted him to movement by the fuel pumps.

LPD said arriving officers located a man on the property, identified as 48-year-old Toby Leiting.

Police claim that Leiting went to the business in a 2006 F150, pulling a 2008 utility trailer, and tried stealing 35 gallons of gasoline.

The trailer was reported stolen on October 25th from an area of Cedar Cove Road in east Lincoln.

Leiting is facing theft by receiving stolen property and possess burglars tools. Leiting was further cited and released for attempted theft, obstructing a police officer and trespassing.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
TC Energy releases statement detailing Keystone Pipeline oil spill response
More than two and a half years into the pandemic, many businesses haven't been able to resume...
Shoppers, workers clash over post-pandemic expectations
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Quiet & pleasant... before big changes head our way

Latest News

The Bay held its seventh annual Love the Locals event, helping shoppers check off those...
Love The Locals Holiday Market
Edgar Salas-Zarate (left) and Emilee Beauchemin were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol...
Large amounts of meth, marijuana found in I-80 traffic stops
Blizzard conditions expected in parts of far western and northwestern Nebraska Monday night...
Monday Forecast: Cloudy, breezy with drizzle and rain
.
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins