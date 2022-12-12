Man tries stealing gasoline from northeast Lincoln construction business

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal gasoline from a northeast Lincoln construction business.

Around 4:14 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to Walton Construction, off 48th and Superior Streets, on a report of a burglary in process.

According to LPD, the owner notified police after the security system alerted him to movement by the fuel pumps.

LPD said arriving officers located a man on the property, identified as 48-year-old Toby Leiting.

Police claim that Leiting went to the business in a 2006 F150, pulling a 2008 utility trailer, and tried stealing 35 gallons of gasoline.

The trailer was reported stolen on October 25th from an area of Cedar Cove Road in east Lincoln.

Leiting is facing theft by receiving stolen property and possess burglars tools. Leiting was further cited and released for attempted theft, obstructing a police officer and trespassing.

