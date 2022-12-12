Monday Forecast: Cloudy, windy with chances for rain

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our recently quiet weather pattern into a more active one thanks to a strong weather system moves in from our west. This system will bring cloudy and windy conditions plus the chance for measurable precipitation.

Monday will bring widespread fog, cloudy skies, windy conditions, the chance for rain and snow as a strong storm system pushes into the 1011 region and seasonally warm temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 40s to low 50s. It will be a windy day with southeasterly winds between 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Therefore, it may be a good idea to bring in unsecured outdoor holiday decorations!

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Patchy to widespread fog is likely across the state for most of the 1011 region Monday morning and could linger into the afternoon and evening. A Dense Fog Advisory and Freezing Fog Advisory will be in effect until noon in portions of western and central Nebraska. In these areas very low visibility and the possibility of frost on bridges will create hazardous driving conditions. Nonetheless, since fog is likely across the state, it is important to be cautious on the roadways.

Fog Alerts (KOLN)

In addition to the fog, it will be a cloudy day with the chance for rain and snow. Monday morning through mid-afternoon isolated to scattered light rain showers are possible across Nebraska. There is a small chance that some areas may see freezing drizzle in the morning but there should be little to no accumulation. By mid-afternoon to early evening the chance for rain becomes more likely and widespread and heavier in nature. As we head into the overnight, we will continue to see widespread moderate rainfall and possibility a few rumbles of thunder. In the late evening hours of Monday, when the temperatures start to drop specifically in the Panhandle and western areas of Nebraska, that rain will turn into snow. Keep in mind these conditions will also be accompanied but winds gusting to 35 mph. Therefore, Blizzard Warnings for the northwest and Panhandle will begin late Monday and continue through early Thursday morning as this storm system will persist for the next several days. A Winter Storm Watch will also go into effect for portions of the west and Panhandle for a similar time frame. Patchy fog is possible through the overnight as well.

Winter Weather Alerts (KOLN)

Similar conditions are expected for Tuesday... however temperatures will span the 20s to upper 50s due to a cold front that is associated with the storm system. Windy conditions will persist, but it will be a bit winder... southeasterly sustained winds between 20 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 to 45 mph.

In terms of precipitation: The Panhandle and western Nebraska will see the chance of snow throughout Tuesday and into the overnight. The chance for snow will push into central Nebraska by the late evening hours and continue through the overnight. As for central and eastern areas... widespread rain and possible isolated thunderstorms are likely through mid afternoon before we get a break from the action. Chances for rain will be small for eastern Nebraska for the overnight and heading into Wednesday.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

As that storm system and the associated cold front move through the 1011 region on Tuesday... temperatures will fall into the 30s and mid to upper 20s through the end of the week. While the system moves through on Wednesday and Thursday we have a small chance for snow but we should dry up by the end of the week.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

