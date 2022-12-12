Tuesday Forecast: An active weather day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The low pressure system and associated cold front will continue to push into the 1011 region Tuesday...bringing snow, rain and windy conditions to the 1011 region.

There are several winter weather alerts for the northwestern half of Nebraska that will generally begin early Tuesday and continue through Thursday, as they are most likely to see heavy snow and areas of mixed precipitation.

- Blizzard Warning: In effect from late Monday night through early Thursday morning. Total snow accumulations of 10″ to 20″ possible. Locally higher amount possible. Total ice accumulations up to 0.10″ possible. Winds gusting up to 55 mph.

- Winter Storm Warning: Total snow accumulations of 3″ to 8″ possible. Total ice accumulations up to 0.10″ possible. Winds gusting up to 50 mph.

- Winter Storm Watch: Total snow accumulations of 2″ to 6″ possible. Total ice accumulations up to 0.10″ possible. Winds gusting up to 50 mph.

- Winter Weather Advisory: Total snow accumulations of 2″ to 4″ possible. Total ice accumulations up to 0.10″ possible. Winds gusting up to 50 mph.

Winter Weather Alerts (KOLN)

This system will bring windy conditions and measurable rain and snow Tuesday. Snow will be likely throughout the day in the Panhandle and western Nebraska, the snow will slowly push into central areas by the late evening. As for central and eastern Nebraska widespread rain and a few thunderstorms will occur throughout the morning and into the evening hours. Central and eastern areas are likely to see a break from the rain in the evening hours. Through the overnight any precipitation will likely become snow as the cold front will have pushed through the area, dropping temperatures. Isolated to scattered snow showers are possible through the overnight.

5 AM Tuesday through 10 PM Tuesday (KOLN)

Accompanied with the rain and snow will be windy conditions. Winds will be sustained between 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph possible. In terms of high temperatures, they will span the mid 20s to low 50s thanks to the cold front. Low temperatures will fall into the mid teens to upper 20s.

Tuesday Wind Speed and Gusts (KOLN)

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cold front and majority of the storm system will have moved through by the time Wednesday rolls around, therefore things will be more “mellow”. We will see partly to mostly cloudy conditions with with less breezy conditions... west winds between 15-25 mph. High temperatures will be significantly colder... in the 20s to mid 30s. Therefore, precipitation is likely to be snow. The chance for scattered snow showers are likely in northern and northeastern Nebraska for majority of the day. In the southern half of the state chances are less, but we could see a few isolated snow showers throughout the day too. We will keep the slight chance for snow showers through the overnight across the 1011 region and temperatures will fall to the mid teens to upper 20s.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday 7 AM through 10 PM (KOLN)

Windy conditions with the chance for snow continues through Thursday. Here’s a look at potential snowfall potential Monday night through Thursday morning for the 1011 region:

- Majority of the very heavy snowfall will occur in portions of the Panhandle and northwestern Nebraska.

- The potential for snow accumulation will likely decline very quickly heading southeastward.

- The southeastern portions of the state will have the best chance to see snow Wednesday and Thursday but accumulation will likely be light. Southeastern Nebraska is most likely to see majority of precipitation in the form of rain and a few thunderstorms Monday night through Tuesday afternoon/early evening. Lincoln and portions of the southeast could see rainfall amounts of 0.50″ to 1.50″.

Monday night through Thursday night (KOLN)

The system will clear out by the end of the work week and dry conditions will take over heading into the weekend. However, temperatures will be cold, in the upper 20s to low 30s! By the time next week rolls around we have another small chance to see snow.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

