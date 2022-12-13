Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Anderson
Hickman daycare worker charged after spraying child in face with soap-water solution
Edgar Salas-Zarate (left) and Emilee Beauchemin were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol...
Large amounts of meth, marijuana found in I-80 traffic stops
.
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

Latest News

Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning
The Holiday season is in full swing and with that, houses around Lincoln have their Christmas...
Facebook page shares best light displays in Lincoln during the holiday season
Cold and flu season causing medication shortages
Cold and flu season causing medication shortages
There are a number of Christmas shows the next two weekends at the Lied Center and even more...
Latest from the Lied Center on 10/11 This Morning