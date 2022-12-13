Facebook page shares best light displays in Lincoln during the holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holidays right around the corner, homeowners will decorate with thousands of lights across the Capital City. As in years past, there is an updated Facebook page that shares the best and brightest houses for the holidays.

The page is called Phillip’s Lincoln Lights, which now has over 26,000 members. The page was started four years ago by Phillip Wagoner. He said the idea started when he created a map for his family to see Christmas lights and it’s now evolved into an entire community that shares videos, photos and adds to the complete map.

“It’s a free service that a lot of people can take advantage of,” Wagoner said, “I think it’s a tradition for a lot of families to go out and look at Christmas lights during the season. Someone is helping them do it quicker and maybe providing a little bit more with it, so I think a lot of people take advantage of that.”

For the 2022 season, Wagoner has added routes, which gives people an option to go a light tour and find the best houses all within the same area. A lot of the locations are in southeast Lincoln, but the map has over 100 total locations, most of them within Lincoln city limits.

“We have a lot more than just the best in someone’s opinion, we have just over 100 displays this year and last year it was about 125, so really just displays that anyone might want to see,” Wagoner said.

Wagoner said he would like to expand to Omaha in the near future if there is interest from the group.

