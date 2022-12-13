Fifth teen arrested in Omaha for fatal Halloween assault

62-year-old man found with a head wound in an empty lot died Nov. 12
By 6 News staff reports
Dec. 13, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another teenager is facing charges in relation to a fatal assault.

According to Omaha Police, a 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to the death of 62-year-old Daniel Price. He was arrested for accessory to a felony.

This is the fifth teenager arrested in the case. On Dec. 9, four teens ages 13-16 were arrested in the homicide case.

The arrests came after Omaha Police found Daniel Price with a head wound on Oct. 31. Price died from his injuries on Nov. 12.

