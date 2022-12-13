I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Highway 30 from North Platte to the Wyoming border due to poor travel conditions.

Authorities are anticipating I-80 and Highway 30 closures will continue eastward as parking and services fill up in communities and truck stops along the route.

The Nebraska State Patrol has reported that roads in the Nebraska Panhandle are impassable at this time as the winter storm continues.

Stay up to date on travel conditions and road closures with 511 Nebraska
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation(KNOP)
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation(KNOP)
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation
Image from Nebraska Department of Transportation(KNOP)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtney Anderson
Hickman daycare worker charged after spraying child in face with soap-water solution
Edgar Salas-Zarate (left) and Emilee Beauchemin were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol...
Large amounts of meth, marijuana found in I-80 traffic stops
.
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
An pipeline rupture spilled oil into Mill Creek in Washington Co., Kansas.
Family farm impacted by record Keystone Pipeline oil spill
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge

Latest News

Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning
The Holiday season is in full swing and with that, houses around Lincoln have their Christmas...
Facebook page shares best light displays in Lincoln during the holiday season
Cold and flu season causing medication shortages
Cold and flu season causing medication shortages
There are a number of Christmas shows the next two weekends at the Lied Center and even more...
Latest from the Lied Center on 10/11 This Morning