I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Highway 30 from North Platte to the Wyoming border due to poor travel conditions.

Authorities are anticipating I-80 and Highway 30 closures will continue eastward as parking and services fill up in communities and truck stops along the route.

The Nebraska State Patrol has reported that roads in the Nebraska Panhandle are impassable at this time as the winter storm continues.

