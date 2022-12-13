Lincoln invests in city streets through voter-approved sales tax

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than $40 million has gone to Lincoln street projects over the last three years through the Lincoln on the Move initiative. Those are the numbers from the City of Lincoln through the collection of a quarter-cent sales tax passed in 2019.

“When it comes to the quality of our streets, Lincoln is ahead of the pack,” said Lincoln Mayor Lerion Gaylor Baird. “Lincoln recently ranked as the sixth best city to drive in out of 100 cities, bolstering our local economy, public safety and neighborhoods.”

Around $17 million in 2022 went to 12 improvement projects, totaling about 42 miles. Arterial streets projects included14th Street, from Adams to Superior Streets, and Randolph, from 40th and 56th Streets.

Ten other improvements were made to residential areas around the city. Twenty-five extra projects were completed in the first two years, the sales tax runs for another three years.

Looking ahead to 2023, LTU is targeting ten street projects. About $15 million in extra tax dollars are expected to come in over the next year to fund these projects. A note that these are separate from projects done and funded through the annual budget street fund.

Find more on the projects and follow along with progress here.

