Safeeullah, Wallin commit to Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a big weekend of official visitors, Matt Rhule received verbal commitments from a pair of prospects on Monday. Syncere Safeeullah and Kai Wallin both pledged to Nebraska, joining the 2023 recruiting class. The NCAA early signing period is Wednesday, December 21st.

Safeeullah is a 3-star cornerback from New Jersey.

Wallin is a JUCO edge rusher, who meets an area of need for the Huskers. Nebraska’s Ochaun Mathis declared for the NFL Draft on Friday.

Safeeullah and Wallin’s commitments come less than 24 hours after Kwinten Ives pledged to the Big Red.

