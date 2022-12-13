Shelley earns Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll spot

Nebraska’s Jaz Shelley earned a spot on the Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll for her performances that helped the Husker women’s basketball team to a 2-0 record last week.

The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia, opened the week with a huge 31-point effort in Nebraska’s 82-54 pounding of Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Shelley connected on 7-of-12 threes against the Badgers to help the short-handed Huskers to a runaway victory in opening a five-game home stand.

With Nebraska missing a trio of starters (Isabelle Bourne, Sam Haiby, Trinity Brady) because of injuries and trailing 10-9 midway through the first quarter, Shelley scored 10 quick points to spark a 15-0 Husker run to close the period. She capped the outburst with a half-court, buzzer-beating three-pointer to send the Big Red to the second quarter with a 24-10 lead. Wisconsin never recovered.

Shelley, who finished with 13 first-quarter points against Wisconsin, added 18 points the rest of the way while adding five rebounds and four assists in the game to lead Nebraska to a 2-0 Big Ten start.

She closed the week with 15 points, three rebounds, a game-high six assists, a block and a steal in Nebraska’s 71-46 victory over Samford. For the week, Shelley averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists, while hitting 54.5 percent (18-33) of her shots from the field, including 9-of-16 threes (.563).

Through two Big Ten games, Shelley leads the conference in scoring (30.0 ppg) and three-pointers (13). Shelley, who opened Big Ten play with 29 points on 6-of-10 three-point shooting in a win at No. 20 Maryland (Dec. 4), is 13-of-22 (.591) from three-point range through two conference contests. To put that in perspective, two of the Big Ten’s most prolific three-point shooters, Caitlin Clark (6-14) and Taylor Mikesell (8-21) combined to go 14-for-35 (.400) through each of their teams first two conference games. All three guards helped their teams to 2-0 Big Ten starts.

Nebraska (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) returns for the third game of its five-game home stand at Pinnacle Bank Arena by playing host to Wyoming on Sunday. Tip-off between the Huskers and Cowgirls (6-3, 0-0 Mountain West) is set for 2 p.m. with tickets available from the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office through Huskers.com or by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.