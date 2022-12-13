Three arrested after fight at west Lincoln Taco Bell

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to an assault and property destruction at a Taco Bell near 14th and West O Street on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers were called to Taco Bell at 9 p.m. on the report of a weapons violation. The caller said a man broke the restaurant’s exterior door with a metal rod.

Arriving at the location, officers spoke with employees and witnesses. Officers determined two employees, 18-year-old Lucas E Smith and 19-year-old Caleb A Baumgartner, fought with 53-year-old Christopher Schmidt when he refused to leave the restaurant.

Witnesses said Schmidt was struck with an aluminum broomstick and one of the restaurant’s metal chairs. Schmidt was locked out of the restaurant when he began striking the glass door, causing approximately $400 in damage.

Smith was cited and lodged in jail for second-degree assault, Baumgartner was cited and lodged in jail for Accessory to a class II Felony, and Schmidt was cited and lodged in jail for Injure or Destroy Property of Another.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.