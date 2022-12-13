Wednesday Forecast: A mid-December “chill”...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow-moving winter weather system will continue to impact the region...

A powerful winter storm will continue to plague parts of Nebraska with wind...cold temperatures...and areas of snow. The most difficult weather conditions will continue to be found across much of northern and western Nebraska through the day Wednesday and into Wednesday night. A variety of winter weather alerts are in effect...including BLIZZARD WARNINGS for much of the western-third of the state...with WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES for parts of southwestern Nebraska-into-northeastern Nebraska. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be heaviest in the far north and far west...but even lighter snow amounts will combine with winds of 30-to-50 mph at times to make for hazardous travel conditions in areas under the winter alerts...so please take care with your travels if venturing into some of these areas. Less wind and much lighter snowfall accumulations are expected for most of central and eastern Nebraska. As this storm system slowly works its way east-northeast...cloudy, windy and cold conditions will continue on Thursday...with some lingering light snow possible across much of the state. Low temperatures Tuesday night will fall into the teens and 20s...with some single-digits possible in the far west. Highs on Wednesday will struggle into the 20s and 30s. Lows Wednesday night will end up in the teens and 20s once again. Highs on Thursday will remain seasonably chilly, with most of us seeing temperatures in the low 20s to low 30s. Friday...Saturday...and Sunday look dry-but-chilly...and NEXT week looks even COLDER...with a chance for more snow returning to the forecast, most likely again by the middle-and-end of next week.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS
Snowfall Potential
Skycast - 8pm Tuesday
Skycast - 8pm Wednesday
Wednesday AM Lows
Highs On Wednesday
Thursday AM Lows
Highs On Thursday
7-Day Outlook
10-Day Outlook
