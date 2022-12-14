Blustery and colder Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong area of low pressure in northeast Nebraska will slowly move northeastward over the next 24 to 48 hours. This means more wind and snow for northern Nebraska and colder temperatures in central and southern Nebraska. There will be a chance of some flurries or snow showers in southeast Nebraska Wednesday night and Thursday however, no significant accumulation is expected. Cold and blustery conditions continue Friday and Saturday. A little warmer on Sunday.

Blizzard warning, winter storm warning and winter weather advisory continue until 6 AM Thursday. Some locations in northern Nebraska could see another 3 to 7 inches of snow.

Warnings and advisories end Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Additional snowfall Wednesday through Friday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies, breezy and colder across the region today. Occasional snow showers will continue in northern Nebraska with a few flurries or light snow showers in central Nebraska. Highs will be in the 30s with a west-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. The wind will occasionally gust over 40 mph in northern Nebraska.

Blustery and colder. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A few flurries or scattered snow showers will be possible. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Colder and continued windy Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy, windy and colder with a chance of flurries or snow showers Thursday. Highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s and a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 40 mph.

Cold and windy with scattered snow showers. (1011 Weather)

Cold and continued blustery Friday and Saturday. Less wind with some sunshine on Sunday. Colder temperatures for next week with a chance of snow.

Below average temperatures expected over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.