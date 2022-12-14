Driver in HOV lane cited for inflatable Grinch passenger

An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning...
An Arizona trooper pulled over a “Seuss-picious” driver and passenger during busy morning traffic last week.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - An Arizona driver was cited for traveling with a “Seuss-picious” driver down the interstate, according to police.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 8 a.m. during busy morning traffic last week, a trooper spotted a driver in the HOV lane on Interstate 10 and saw a “grumpy green guy” in the passenger seat. After pulling over the driver, troopers say the passenger turned out to be an inflatable Grinch.

The department posted the encounter on Twitter, saying while they appreciate the festive flair just in time for the holiday season, it’s illegal to drive in the HOV with no other passengers. The driver received a citation for an HOV violation.

The department wants to send a message to all drivers: “don’t get caught with a Grinch this Christmas!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kearney nurse lost his license for being aggressive with patients.
Kearney nurse loses license
LFR and LPD at the scene of a single-vehicle crash inside a parking garage at 18th & P Streets...
Teen arrested for DUI following crash inside Lincoln parking garage
Dr. Cheryl Logan, Omaha Public Schools' superintendent, is resigning.
Omaha Public Schools superintendent resigning to head home
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Interstate-80 at Hershey around 10 a.m. December 13, 2022.
I-80 and Highway 30 closed at North Platte

Latest News

FILE - Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London,...
Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud
Winter Weather Alerts
Thursday Forecast: A cold and windy day...
The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission said that the men ran a...
US charges 8 in social media ‘pump-and-dump’ stock scheme
Expert tips to protect yourself from online shopping fraud